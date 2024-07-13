Anna Kendrick Wins a Blimp!
07/13/2024
Watch the Trolls Band Together star take home her second Kids' Choice Blimp!
02:59
SpongeBob SquarePants' Birthday Surprise!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Happy Birthday SpongeBob! Watch your host get Slimed and celebrated as we close out the show with a super special birthday performance!
07/13/2024
01:25
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Wins Favorite Animated Movie!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse brings home a Blimp for Favorite Animated Movie, presented by Scuba Slimers Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
07/13/2024
04:12
Kid Laroi Performs - And Gets SLIMED!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Watch Kid Laroi perform "Nights Like This," "Girls," and "Stay" - AND get Slimed!
07/13/2024
02:17
Keenan & Kel Go Scuba Sliming!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Watch all-time BFFs Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell go scuba-sliming for some nominees.
07/13/2024
01:22
Best Half-Time EVER. Jelly Roll & Heidi Klum Get SLIMED!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Jelly Roll stole the show during this years Half-Time Moment! Watch this awesome combo get SLIMED!
07/13/2024
01:22
07/13/2024
02:34
Jack & Kira Unbox More Blimps!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Big Blimps all-around! Lexi Rivera wins Favorite Female Creator and Bella Poarch wins Favorite Social Media Star.
07/13/2024
01:21
Real Kids Creating Real Change!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Nickelodeon Our World is proud to present these amazing kids with an award recognizing their outstanding service! Learn more on the Nickelodeon Our World site.
07/13/2024
04:12
Serena Williams is a LEGENDNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
This year's Legend Award is presented to the GOAT herself, tennis all-star Serena Williams.
07/13/2024
01:08
Jack Black is Your Favorite Villain!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Calling all Super Mario fans! The one and only Jack Black is bringing home the Blimp for Bowser. Check out his SUPER (Mario) acceptance speech!
07/13/2024
01:42
Jack & Kira Give Out Some Blimps!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
The kids have spoken! Jordan and Salish Matter win Favorite Creator Family, Walker Scobell takes home a blimp for Percy Jackson, and the Olympians, and Heidi Klum reps America's Got Talent!
07/13/2024
01:32
Oh Splat! Reneé Rapp Wins Her First Kids' Choice AwardNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Everybody say YAY RENEÉ! Watch the "Poison Poison" singer & Mean Girls star win her first-ever Blimp.
07/13/2024
01:29
The Cast of Young Sheldon Wins Big!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
The cast of Young Sheldon takes home the Blimp for Favorite Family TV Show - aka, the Best Reason to Not Fight Over the Remote award.
07/13/2024
01:37
Robots in Disguise...And On the Kids' Choice Stage!Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024
Check out this awesome Transformers One moment from Kids' Choice Awards 2024.
07/13/2024