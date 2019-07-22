Surprise Egg Fizzers #5 01/06/2020
Let's have fun with bath fizzers and see which one of our Nick Jr. friends will come up first!
03:58
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr. in Space
Check out all of the awesome times your favorite characters have been in outer space!
07/22/2019
07:39
Row, Row, Row Your Boat
Row, row, row your boat with your favorite Nick Jr. Friends! Sing along to the catchy tune in this video.
07/12/2019
07:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr Sing Along: Theme Songs
Sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends as we sing the theme songs you know and love!
07/08/2019
04:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Blaze Around the World
It's time to blaze around the world with Blaze and AJ as they drive through awesome places!
07/01/2019
01:12
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateFirefighter Challenge
Do the firefighter challenge with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/24/2019
04:54
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr. Ninja Song
Sing and dance along to this awesome song all about being a Nick Jr. ninja!
06/17/2019
07:26
Surprise Friend #1
Which surprise friend will pop up next? Will it be a Paw Patrol pup or a Top Wing cadet? Or maybe a Fuzzly!
06/17/2019
10:37
Best Nick Jr. Dress Ups
It's time to go through the best Nick Jr. dress up moments with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/10/2019
05:21
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Blaze's Coolest Transformations
Time to check out Blaze's coolest transformations! Which one was your favorite?
06/03/2019
03:05
Nick Jr. Slime Song
It's time for some slime! Slime music, that is! Listen to your favorite songs with slime as the instrument.
06/03/2019
04:56
Guess the Colors
Let's explore some colors with our Nick Jr. friends. What is your favorite color?
05/20/2019
07:49
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlock Party: Squishies
Let's have some fun with our favorite Nick Jr. characters as they turn into squishy blocks!
05/13/2019
07:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesStorybook Read Aloud: Rocket Ski Rescue
Let's read along because it's storybook time! Let's hear about adventures with Blaze and Shimmer & Shine!
05/12/2019
06:04
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #8
It's the Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine! What cool clip will come up next?
05/06/2019
04:54
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Pickle Sings the Hits
Sing along with Pickle to all of his best songs! These silly jingles are the reason we love Pickle!
04/22/2019
01:12
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateNinja Challenge
Ryan loves his challenges, especially the Ninja Challenge! Watch all of your Nick Jr. friends participate.
04/08/2019
06:08
Block Party Adventures
Check out an awesome compilation of all of your favorite Nick Jr. Block Party videos!
04/08/2019
06:43
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #4
We're mixing it up again! Let's find out which character pops up next!
04/08/2019