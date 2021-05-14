Tommy’s Ball

Watching
04:29
RugratsArt Project
Angelica tricks Tommy and his friends into embellishing Didi’s sculpture.
10/08/2021
03:54
RugratsCynthia Show
Angelica pretends to be a guest on Cynthia’s talk show, but keeps getting interrupted by Tommy and his friends.
10/01/2021
04:13
RugratsThe Expedition
Tommy leads his friends on an expedition to find treasure on a mountaintop.
10/01/2021
02:30
RugratsThe Slide
At the playground, Chuckie must face his fear of going down the slide.
07/01/2021
02:34
RugratsNight Howl
Spike wakes up Tommy for a secret nighttime outing to see the full moon.
05/14/2021