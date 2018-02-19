Hunter Street: "Hunter Street Hype" 02/19/2018

Things have been totally nuts on Hunter Street, and we’re celebrating the hypest moments of the show with this epic hype music video! Join the Hunter family: Max (Stony Blyden), Sal (Daan Creyghton), Jake (Wilson Radjou Pujalte), Tess (MaeMae Renfrow), Anika (Kyra Smith), and Daniel (Thomas Jansen) as we recap all their adventures. Catch more Hunter Street on Nick!