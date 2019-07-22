Best Races and Rescues Compilation w/ Deer Squad, PAW Patrol & Blaze! 06/04/2021
Watch your Nick Jr. friends such as Deer Squad, PAW Patrol, and Blaze use their super speed to save the day in these BRAND NEW episodes! This fast and furriest compilation is filled with races and rescues!
03:58
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr. in Space
Check out all of the awesome times your favorite characters have been in outer space!
07/22/2019
07:39
Row, Row, Row Your Boat
Row, row, row your boat with your favorite Nick Jr. Friends! Sing along to the catchy tune in this video.
07/12/2019
07:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr Sing Along: Theme Songs
Sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends as we sing the theme songs you know and love!
07/08/2019
04:23
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Blaze Around the World
It's time to blaze around the world with Blaze and AJ as they drive through awesome places!
07/01/2019
01:12
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateFirefighter Challenge
Do the firefighter challenge with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/24/2019
04:54
Blaze and the Monster MachinesNick Jr. Ninja Song
Sing and dance along to this awesome song all about being a Nick Jr. ninja!
06/17/2019
07:26
Surprise Friend #1
Which surprise friend will pop up next? Will it be a Paw Patrol pup or a Top Wing cadet? Or maybe a Fuzzly!
06/17/2019
10:37
Best Nick Jr. Dress Ups
It's time to go through the best Nick Jr. dress up moments with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/10/2019
05:21
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Blaze's Coolest Transformations
Time to check out Blaze's coolest transformations! Which one was your favorite?
06/03/2019
03:05
Nick Jr. Slime Song
It's time for some slime! Slime music, that is! Listen to your favorite songs with slime as the instrument.
06/03/2019
04:56
Guess the Colors
Let's explore some colors with our Nick Jr. friends. What is your favorite color?
05/20/2019
07:49
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlock Party: Squishies
Let's have some fun with our favorite Nick Jr. characters as they turn into squishy blocks!
05/13/2019
07:24
Blaze and the Monster MachinesStorybook Read Aloud: Rocket Ski Rescue
Let's read along because it's storybook time! Let's hear about adventures with Blaze and Shimmer & Shine!
05/12/2019
06:04
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #8
It's the Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine! What cool clip will come up next?
05/06/2019
04:54
Blaze and the Monster MachinesBlaze: Pickle Sings the Hits
Sing along with Pickle to all of his best songs! These silly jingles are the reason we love Pickle!
04/22/2019
01:12
Ryan's Mystery PlaydateNinja Challenge
Ryan loves his challenges, especially the Ninja Challenge! Watch all of your Nick Jr. friends participate.
04/08/2019
06:08
Block Party Adventures
Check out an awesome compilation of all of your favorite Nick Jr. Block Party videos!
04/08/2019
06:43
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMix Up Machine #4
We're mixing it up again! Let's find out which character pops up next!
04/08/2019