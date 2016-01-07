SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "War on Bunnies"
03/28/2018

Squidward declares a war on bunnies!

Watching

00:51

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Campfire Song"

SpongeBob and Patrick sing the Campfire Song!
07/01/2016
01:10

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Road to Food Con"

SpongeBob and Patrick get on Squidward on Mr. Krabs' nerves on their way to Food Con.
07/13/2016
01:29

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Deal With It"

Is something bothering you? Well, barnacles! Deal with it!
04/29/2016
00:58

100 Things To Do Before High School: "To the Next Level"

The cast of 100 Things to Do Before High School takes your favorite Nickelodeon shows to the next level!
05/11/2015
02:06

Bring the PITCH!

These Nickelodeon stars are ready to bring their singing skills to the stage!
05/08/2015
01:30

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: ""Are You and Your BFF Just Like SpongeBob and Patrick?"

SpongeBob and Patrick have a friendship that is out of this world!
01/18/2015
01:32

Nick Wheels & Automobiles

If you need a new ride, head over to this shop for Polar Dogs, Motorbikes, Shellraisers and more!
09/15/2014
01:21

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob Squarepants: "Electric Zombies"

SpongeBob and Patrick are taking on another army of jellyfish, and this time they are ZOMBIES!
08/11/2014
01:55

Kids' Choice Sports: "The Most Inspiring Speech of All Time!"

Get ready for Kids' Choice Sports with a speech that will make you laugh, make you cry, and PUMP YOU UP!
06/19/2014
00:41

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Time to Tan"

SpongeBob and Patrick hit to beach to work on their tans.
07/01/2016
00:59

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Idiot Box"

SpongeBob takes thrilling adventures in a boring old box.
10/26/2006
01:44

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "That's No Lady"

Patrick dons a dress and goes to work at the Krusty Krab!
11/22/2006
01:12

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Love That Squid: Tongue Tied!"

An attractive squid-lady with a big vocabulary leaves Squidward absolutely speechless!
02/08/2011
01:58

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Ol' Reliable "

Calling all law enforcement! SpongeBob's net is missing!
06/10/2016
01:45

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Two Faces of Squidward"

Squidward's the hottest guy in Bikini Bottom!
11/21/2007
01:47

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Grandma's Kisses"

You're never too old for Grandma's kisses.
10/26/2006
02:00

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Donut Of Shame"

After stealing SpongeBob's donut, Patrick wallows in shame!
08/04/2008
01:42

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Squidtastic Voyage"

It's a Bikini Bottom dance off!
10/04/2006
01:01

SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Fishing for Sponge"

SpongeBob is having trouble getting to work so Mr. Krabs is there to help.
06/24/2016
00:41

SpongeBob SquarePants
Spongebob Squarepants: "Nick Stars Smerge"

When you smerge Jennette McCurdy and SpongeBob, the results are....amazing.
03/03/2014