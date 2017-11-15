"It's Blooper Time" 11/15/2017

Fill up with these hilarious fails & flubs from your favorite Nick stars! Kira Kosarin gets hair stuck in her armpit! JoJo Siwa spills the potatoes! Breanna Yde tries to be Ricardo Hurtado! Jack Griffo introduces you to Owen Joyner! Jade Pettyjohn trips on nothing! Who had the most embarrassing flub?