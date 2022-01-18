Big Nate
How to Pull a Proper Prank
01/18/2022

Nate teaches his fans how to pull wild pranks in all facets of their lives! Pranking on Nate’s level isn’t for the faint of heart so buckle up and enjoy the ride.

05:02

Big Nate
Theater Antics

Nate thinks acting is a breeze but when Dee Dee gives him an unassuming part in her play as ‘The Seagull,’ she coaches Nate into immersing himself fully into the character to show him just how challenging acting can be.
01/18/2022
03:49

Big Nate
01/18/2022
05:15

Big Nate
Big Nate: An Exclusive Sneak Peek

Get your first look at Big Nate and all his awesomeness, premiering February 17th!
01/16/2022