Transformers: Earthspark Transformers EarthSpark - Official Trailer

Bumblebee’s back to train the next generation of robots in disguise! Here to help are fellow Autobot Optimus Prime, plus Terrans Elita-1, Nightshade, Hashtag, Jawbreaker, and…Megatron?! Along with a new human crew, they’re out to prove that what you are doesn’t define who you are. We are all…MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE!