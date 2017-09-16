Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library: "Extended Trailer" 09/16/2017

Welcome to Mr. Lemoncello’s library… where the books come to life! Based on the best-selling novel, follow 12 kids as they enter a world beyond their imaginations-- solving puzzles, finding clues, outrunning danger at every turn as they try to win at the ultimate game—escaping from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library! Starring Casey Simpson from Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn, and Breanna Yde from School of Rock. Don’t miss the Nickelodeon Original Television Movie Event, Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library.