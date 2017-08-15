Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Big Daddy’s TV" 08/15/2017
Leo gets a surprise visit from his underground neighbor, Shredder shows off his condiment flinging TV, Mikey role plays as his computer lovin’ brother, Rat King opens up and gets dramatic, Bebop and Rocksteady sing us another forgettable show tune, and Casey creeps out the gang in April’s hot yellow convertible.
Watching
02:38
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Big Daddy’s TV"
Leo gets a surprise visit from his underground neighbor, Shredder shows off his condiment flinging TV, Mikey role plays as his computer lovin’ brother, Rat King opens up and gets dramatic, Bebop and Rocksteady sing us another forgettable show tune, and Casey creeps out the gang in April’s hot yellow convertible.
08/15/2017