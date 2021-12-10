Behind the Screams: Clowns

Behind the Screams: ClownsSeason 1 • 10/12/2021
The cast of Are You Afraid of the Dark? share their biggest fear: clowns! Featuring Tamara Smart (Louise), Miya Cech (Akiko), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Graham), Sam Ashe Arnold (Gavin), and Lyliana Wray (Rachel).
00:44
Are You Afraid of the Dark?S1 Behind the Screams: Are You Like Your Character?
Are the Are You Afraid of the Dark? actors similar to their Midnight Society counterparts? Cast members Lyliana Wray (Rachel), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Graham), Sam Ashe Arnold (Gavin), Miya Cech (Akiko), and Michael Adamthwaite (Bartholomew) have answers!
10/12/2021
00:44
Are You Afraid of the Dark?S1 Behind the Screams: Filming at Night
What’s it like to film TV shows at night? The Are You Afraid of the Dark? cast gives you all the spooky details! Featuring Lyliana Wray (Rachel), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Graham), Tamara Smart (Louise), Miya Cech (Akiko), and Michael Adamthwaite (Bartholomew).
10/12/2021
00:25
10/12/2021