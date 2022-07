Make It Pop: "Summer Special Behind the Scenes"

Get ready to make a splash— there's a special episode of Make it Pop for the summer! Go behind the scenes with Megan Lee (Sun-Hi), Louriza Tronco (Jodi), and Erika Tham (Corki), as they give you the inside scoop on the episode, tell you what’s going down on set, and give you a preview of XOIQ’s new music!