Star Trek: Prodigy – Official Trailer

Star Trek: Prodigy S1 Star Trek: Prodigy – Meet The Crew

The U.S.S. Protostar’s crew is small and inexperienced, but mighty. Get to know Captain Dal, Communications Officer Gwyn, Navigator Zero, Science Officer Rok-Tahk, Engineer Jankom Pog, and Wild Card Murf. And don’t forget their training advisor/mentor: Hologram Janeway.