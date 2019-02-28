Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Lou Jitsu Game"
Season 1 • 02/13/2019

Raph is in for a surprise but all he wants is the Lou Jitsu game!

Watching

01:12

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Dangerous Mission"

The Turtles have a mission that is NOT going to be easy!
02/28/2019
01:08

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pro Basketball Skills"

Leonardo's basketball practice isn't as casual as he might have expected!
02/22/2019
01:16

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Lou Jitsu Game"

Raph is in for a surprise but all he wants is the Lou Jitsu game!
02/13/2019
01:31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Esteemed Tech Collective"

Don has a new alter ego!
01/24/2019
01:17

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Team Building"

The Turtles are getting VERY close in this attack!
11/28/2018