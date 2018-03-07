Double Dare Double Dare: "Liza Koshy is Your Host!" 05/22/2018

Liza Koshy has HUGE news… she’s hosting ALL NEW Double Dare! Watch as she shares the top 10 reasons why you should tune in. We’ve got obstacle courses, slime, physical challenges, trivia, and so much more! And did we mention that Marc Summers is there too?! This is going to be the sloppiest, messiest game show of all time with the sloppiest messiest host of all time! Catch Double Dare all new this June on Nick!