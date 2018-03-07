Double Dare
Double Dare: "Liza Koshy is Your Host!"
05/22/2018

Liza Koshy has HUGE news… she’s hosting ALL NEW Double Dare! Watch as she shares the top 10 reasons why you should tune in. We’ve got obstacle courses, slime, physical challenges, trivia, and so much more! And did we mention that Marc Summers is there too?! This is going to be the sloppiest, messiest game show of all time with the sloppiest messiest host of all time! Catch Double Dare all new this June on Nick!

Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Pizza Delivery

This challenge is all about delivering pizza as fast as you can!
07/03/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Ball in the Bowl

In this challenge, one contestant dumps and the other grabs!
07/02/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Balloon Swing

These balloons have to be popped with your head!
07/02/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Toilet Paper Rolls

In this challenge, toilet paper rolls are tossed into a toilet!
07/02/2018
Double Dare: Obstacle Course: As Fast as You Can!

The contestants only have one goal in this competition...go as fast as they can!
07/02/2018
Double Dare: Toss Up: Diaper Challenge

The contestants have to soak up water and squish it as fast as possible!
06/29/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Swim Fins

The contestants have to pop balloons wearing swim fins in this competition!
06/29/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Door of Opportunity

The contestants have to throw packages through a door as fast as possible!
06/29/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Balloon Pop

The contestants need to pop the balloons as fast as possible!
06/29/2018
Double Dare: Obstacle Course: Blow Your Nose

The contestants do everything they can to complete this obstacle course!
06/29/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Pop the Balloon

The goal of this competition is to pop the balloon!
06/28/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Butterfly Net

In this competition, the contestants need to get the butterflies in the nets as fast as possible!
06/28/2018
Double Dare: Toss Up: Pants Challenge

In this toss up challenge, the contestants need to complete their task wearing the same pair of pants!
06/28/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Flying Discs

The contestants need to use these flying discs to take down the recyclables!
06/28/2018
Double Dare: Obstacle Course: Pick the Nose

In this obstacle course, the contestants are most excited about picking the nose!
06/28/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Now Streaming

In this competition you need to pop balloons as fast as possible!
06/27/2018
Double Dare: Obstacle Course: Human Hamster

This obstacle course starts off with a human sized hamster wheel!
06/27/2018
Double Dare: Obstacle Course: Find the Flag

In this obstacle course, it is ALL about the flag!
06/27/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Pancake Flipping

Freshly made pancakes need to be caught in this competition!
06/27/2018
Double Dare: Physical Challenge: Fruit Punched

In this competition, the contestants have to make their own fruit punch!
06/27/2018