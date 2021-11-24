Star Trek Prodigy Season 1 Promo 02/09/2022
Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six young outcasts as they escape their cruel past and look to the stars for hope and salvation aboard an abandoned starship.
Star Trek: Prodigy – Meet The Crew
The U.S.S. Protostar’s crew is small and inexperienced, but mighty. Get to know Captain Dal, Communications Officer Gwyn, Navigator Zero, Science Officer Rok-Tahk, Engineer Jankom Pog, and Wild Card Murf. And don’t forget their training advisor/mentor: Hologram Janeway.
11/24/2021
Star Trek: Prodigy – Official Trailer
A wayward crew full of hope and potential learn to work together and explore the galaxy. This fall, the final frontier…is just the beginning.
11/24/2021