Star Trek Prodigy Season 1 Promo

Star Trek: Prodigy
02/09/2022

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the intergalactic adventures of six young outcasts as they escape their cruel past and look to the stars for hope and salvation aboard an abandoned starship.

01:48

Star Trek: Prodigy – Meet The Crew

The U.S.S. Protostar’s crew is small and inexperienced, but mighty. Get to know Captain Dal, Communications Officer Gwyn, Navigator Zero, Science Officer Rok-Tahk, Engineer Jankom Pog, and Wild Card Murf. And don’t forget their training advisor/mentor: Hologram Janeway.
11/24/2021
01:36

Star Trek: Prodigy – Official Trailer

A wayward crew full of hope and potential learn to work together and explore the galaxy. This fall, the final frontier…is just the beginning.
11/24/2021
00:56

02/09/2022