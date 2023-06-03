Your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees
07/19/2022
It's time to get messy! Watch PrestonPlayz dive head-first into the extra-sweet search for your 2023 Favorite Female TV Star Nominees. Will it be Millie Bobby Brown, Miranda Cosgorve, Hilary Duff, Sadie Sink, Tracee Ellis Ross, or Jenny Ortega taking home the Blimp?!
02:54
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Lil Baby Performs “California Breeze”
The rapper had the whole room rockin’ during his performance on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Award stage.
03/06/2023
01:13
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Under the Slime with the Little Mermaid Cast
Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, & Awkwafina take the stage!
03/04/2023
00:14
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Where Did Charli Go?!
If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!
Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge!
03/04/2023
00:40
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Charli’s THIRD Win!
Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli!
03/04/2023
01:10
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Bella Wins the Blimp!
Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
00:44
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Jenna Ortega Takes the Blimp!
The Wednesday star is your pick for Favorite Female Family TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:50
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Young Dylan Rocks the KCA Stage!
We dare you not to dance to "I Just Wanna," sponsored by Lunchables with 100% Juice.
03/04/2023
02:03
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Super Slimey Drum-off!
Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.
03/04/2023
01:00
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!
Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed.
03/04/2023
01:56
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor!
03/04/2023
02:36
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Joshua Bassett Takes Home a Blimp!
Joshua Bassett is bringing home a Blimp for Favorite Male TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:40
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!
The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!
Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
00:47
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!MrBeast Wins Favorite Male Creator
The Kids have spoken! MrBeast is officially your 2023 Favorite Male Creator.
03/04/2023
01:41
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Bebe Rexha Opens the Show!
Check out Bebe Rexha’s unreal opening performance, feat. dreamy moves your hosts, Charli D’amelio & Nate Burleson.
03/04/2023
02:42
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!
Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti Tacos
Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagic
Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023