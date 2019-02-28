Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Extended Theme Song"

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Get to Know the Turtles"

The NEWEST batch of TMNT bad guys are here! Meet Baron Draxum (Chief Alchemist of the Hidden City), Meat Sweats (former celebrity chef), Warren Stone (mutant earthworm), Albearto (animatronic bear), and the Foot Clan (have you see the foot on their faces?!). The Turtles will need every move they have to take these guys down!! See them AND MORE villains in the brand new series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!