NVP Tua Tagovailoa Gets Slimed!

01:48
NFL Insider with Zach WilsonNFL Slimetime
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson - in his first game back from an injury - caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios! Dylan Schefter talks to him about getting back on the field, his best play ever, and hitting the griddy for a celebration dance.
10/07/2022
00:35
NFL Slimetime Celebrity Pick Party: Week 3NFL Slimetime
Blake Shelton is "happy anywhere" he can share his two cents on the NFL's weekly face-offs. Lucky for us, this week that place is on Slimetime with Nate Burleson and Young Dylan!
10/03/2022
01:20
Dylan Schefter & Equanimeous St. BrownNFL Slimetime
Nickelodeon's NFL Insider, Dylan Schefter, is back! This week, she's interviewing Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on all the languages he can speak, having a famous football family, and playing his own brother on the field!
10/03/2022
01:15
George Knows Football: QB AdviceNFL Slimetime
George has some words of wisdome for rookie quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. From Week 5 of the 2021 NFL Season.
12/21/2021
01:47
NFL Insider with Ja'Marr ChaseNFL Slimetime
Back in Week 4, Dylan Schefter interviewed Cincinatti Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase about his nickname, his signature dance (the griddy), and teammate Joe Burrow's love for SpongeBob!
12/21/2021
03:41
NFL Slimetime - Celebrity Pick Party: Week 7NFL Slimetime
These picks are unspeakably good - literally! Youtuber Unspeakable shares his predictions for this week's NFL slate.
10/28/2022
01:25
Dylan Schefter & Garett BollesNFL Slimetime
Let's ride! Nickelodeon's NFL Insider, Dylan Schefter, interviews Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles about protecting Russell Wilson, Coach Hackett's dance moves, and more!
09/26/2022
00:18
Best Play Ever: Week 8NFL Slimetime
Wide-receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals single-handedly snags the select for this week's Best Play Ever - literally!
11/04/2022
01:36
NFL Insider with Josh JacobsNFL Slimetime
Dylan Schefter interviews the Las Vegas Raiders running back after his monster 3-touchdown performance against the Houston Texans. Plus, we're talking costumes, Halloween candy, and scary movies, and a Halloween edition of This Or That!
10/28/2022
01:43
NFL Insider: Blast From the Past (Few Weeks)!NFL Slimetime
NFL Insider Dylan Schefter is doing her midseason check-in and sharing her favorite interview moments so far with superstars like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Get into it!
11/11/2022
00:36
NVP Unboxing with Lamar JacksonNFL Slimetime
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was our Week 3 NVP, and got to slime teammates Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman, and Josh Oliver for their help in a big win!
10/07/2022
01:18
NFL Insider with Tyler LockettNFL Slimetime
NFL Insider Dylan Schefter chats with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett to see which one of his teammates he would slime if he had the chance.
11/21/2022
00:15
01:26
NFL Slimetime - Week 12 Winner!NFL Slimetime
It was a great week with three strong nominees for NVP - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New York Jets quarterback Mike White, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Big Nate's back to announce the winner with Young Dylan and Nate Burleson!
12/01/2022
00:24
Jonathan Taylor Wins NVP A Second Time!NFL Slimetime
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won the Week 10 NVP and has a super-special celebration for his teammates!
11/29/2022
00:58
NFL Week 6 NVP WinnerNFL Slimetime
Lincoln Loud has the big news everyone's been waiting for...Week 6's NVP Winner is New York Jets defensive lineman Quinenn Williams!
10/21/2022
01:14
NFL Insider with Chris OlaveNFL Slimetime
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave catches up with Dylan Schefter to talk about staying speedy, winning a race against SpongeBob, and more!
12/08/2022
00:56
NFL Week 4 NVP WinnerNFL Slimetime
Lincoln Loud joins hosts Nate Burleson and Young Dylan to announce this week's NVP: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus another 49 yards receiving and a touchdown catch!
10/07/2022
01:47
NFL Slimetime - Week 14 Winner!NFL Slimetime
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are our week 14 nominees. Big Nate joins Nate Burleson and Young Dylan once again to announce the winner!
12/21/2022