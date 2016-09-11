Paradise Run: "Nick Stars on Set" 11/09/2016

Aloha! Paradise Run is back with brand new episodes! And this time, the stars of Nickelodeon are taking their turn to run, swim, slip and slide their way to glory! Check out all the behind the scenes action with your favorite stars from the Thundermans and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, as they compete in the ultimate race through paradise!