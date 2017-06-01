Shows
Episodes
Apps
Games
TV Schedule
Shows
Apps
Games
Privacy
Rufus 2: "On Set LOLz"
01/06/2017
What did the Rufus 2 cast do behind the scenes of the brand new Nickelodeon movie? Check out all the LOLz with Jace Norman, Jade Pettyjohn, Haley Tju and Davis Cleveland got into!
More
Watching
01:19
Rufus 2: "On Set LOLz"
What did the Rufus 2 cast do behind the scenes of the brand new Nickelodeon movie? Check out all the LOLz with Jace Norman, Jade Pettyjohn, Haley Tju and Davis Cleveland got into!
01/06/2017