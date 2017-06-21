Welcome to the Wayne: "Extended Theme Song" 06/21/2017

Jam to this music video of the Welcome to the Wayne theme song! Take a peek inside the many windows of the Wayne, a mysterious apartment building that’s home to 3 best friends - Ansi Molina and Olly & Saraline Timbers. Join their adventure as they explore hidden rooms, encounter strange creatures, and even sing! Don't miss Welcome to the Wayne.