The Loud House
Lucy Loud Goes To The Cemetery
Season 4 • 08/06/2020
On episode 15 of the Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lucy Loud takes us into the cemetery to try to talk to the dead! Things get spooky and silly in this episode.
03:29
Muscle FishThe Loud HouseS4
This week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... The Loud House! Lincoln and Clyde teach Muscle Fish how to be less ‘extreme’ after destroying Flip’s Food ‘N’ Fuel.
08/21/2021
12:48
Lola Loud Enters A Beauty Pageant!The Loud HouseS4
Lola Loud is hosting episode 14 of the Listen Out Loud Podcast and is trying to win her first ever beauty pageant! Can her coach Lincoln help her win the crown?
08/06/2020
09:20
Gus's Restaurant Review!The Loud HouseS4
On this Listen Out Loud Podcast, Lincoln and Clyde decide they want to review their favorite food spot, Gus’s, but they need some disguises first. Not everything runs to plan and some problems start popping up!
08/06/2020
03:41
King of the ChairThe Loud HouseS4
King of the Chair: Trying to not repeat history, the Loud siblings promise not to destroy Dad’s new chair.
06/19/2020
03:23
10-Headed BeastThe Loud HouseS4
10-Headed Beast: Linc the White Haired and Ka-Lyde battle a ten-headed beast who guards an artifact that will cure their boredom.
06/18/2020
03:25
Put A Sock In ItThe Loud HouseS4
Put A Sock In It: The Loud siblings put on a sock puppet show to comfort a crying Lily.
06/17/2020
03:24
Maltese BearThe Loud HouseS4
Maltese Bear: In this homage to film noir, Leni solves the mystery of Lola’s missing money.
06/16/2020