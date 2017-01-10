Massive Monster Mayhem: "Trailer" 10/01/2017
Get ready to watch monsters vs. humans battle it out in a new competition series that is going to be out of this world! Each week real heroes and an all-star squad of monsters will go head-to-head in space to help defeat Master Mayhem from wreaking havoc on Planet Earth! It’s about to go down!
Massive Monster Mayhem: "Trailer"
10/01/2017