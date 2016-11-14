Paradise Run: "Zipline" 11/14/2016
Time to ZIP into Paradise! On these new episodes of Paradise Run we are going bigger and better, we've even added a zipline to take the ultimate race to the next level! Join your favorite Nickelodeon stars from the Thundermans and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn as they take you behind the scenes of the newest high-flying challenge!
11/14/2016