Hunter Street: Extended Trailer 02/25/2017

Are you ready for Nickelodeon’s brand new show Hunter Street? Join Max (Stony Blyden), Sal (Daan Creyghton), Tess (MaeMae Renfrow), Anika (Kyra Smith), and Daniel (Thomas Jansen) as they take on the adventure of a lifetime trying to find their missing parents. Help find each and every clue and be sure watch the mystery unfold every week starting Monday March 13th at 7/6c on Nickelodeon!