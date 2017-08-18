JoJo Siwa: My World: "Ask JoJo Anything" 07/19/2017
School of Rock: "Behind the Scenes with JoJo Siwa"
Calling all Siwanators and rockstars! Go behind the scenes with JoJo Siwa as she talks about what it’s like to play “Audrey" on the set of School of Rock. You don’t want to miss out on any of this awesome behind the scenes action with Breanna Yde (Tomika), Jade Pettyjohn (Summer), Aidan Miner (Lawrence) and more! Be sure to catch more JoJo and School of Rock on Nick!
08/18/2017
JoJo Siwa: My World: "Kickin' It With JoJo"
It’s JoJo Siwa!! Join JoJo behind-the-scenes as she films the music video for her new song, “Kid in a Candy Store." Hang with her as she has fun on set dancing, singing, counting bows, playing The Floor Is Lava and chilling with her dog BowBow!
06/23/2017
"How To Make Holiday Slime"
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow SLIME! It’s the most wonderful time of the year so join us as we mold crunchy holiday slime into one crazy snow creation with your favorites: Ella Anderson and JoJo Siwa.
12/12/2017
"Holiday Car Sing Along"
Happy Holidays from JoJo Siwa, Breanna Yde, Sean Ryan Fox and Jade Pettyjohn! Take a ride with some of your favorite Nick Stars as they rock out to some holiday classics including Jingle Bells & Deck The Halls.
12/05/2017
"Holiday Favorites!"
Watch as some of your favorite Nick stars including Breanna Yde, JoJo Siwa, Jade Pettyjohn, Ricardo Hurtado and more play a hilarious holiday version of This or That! Cats wearing holiday hats or dogs wearing antlers? Winter boots or puffy coats?
11/30/2017
Nickelodeon’s Ultimate Halloween Haunted House: "Creepy Cafeteria"
Watch your favorite Nick stars get totally spooked by digging through spoiled food in a creepy old cafeteria, just to find the missing key!
10/23/2017
"Trick or Treat Taste Test"
Check out your favorite Nick Stars JoJo Siwa, Breanna Yde, Jade Pettyjohn, Ricardo Hurtado, and Aidan Miner as they get tricks and treats that they’ll have to eat!
10/07/2017
JoJo Siwa: My World: "Welcome to JoJo's World!"
Welcome to JoJo's world! Get a first look into JoJo's life as she takes center stage in JoJo Siwa: My World Saturday August 12th at 8pm.
07/26/2017
JoJo Siwa: "My World: Get To Know JoJo!"
Want to know more about JoJo Siwa? Find out as the Nick Star tells us all about her cute dog, sweet style, and favorite dance moves!
07/09/2017
JoJo's Dream Birthday "Selfie Prank"
In need of a good laugh? Watch as Jojo Siwa pranks some of your favorite Nick stars - including Ricardo Hurtado, Thomas Kuc, Benjamin Flores Jr., Sean Ryan Fox, Kira Kosarin, and Riele Downs - with the the classic "selfie fake–out!"
05/02/2017
"Halloween Makeup Mashup!"
Is it a Werewolf? Is it a Witch? Is it and Old Man? NO it's Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans, Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes from Henry Danger, along with JoJo Siwa in a Halloween Makeup Mashup!
10/31/2017
"Holiday Foods Taste Test!"
The holidays are finally here! Which means it’s time to eat all your favorite holiday foods. But, what about all the weird holiday foods you haven’t tried? Well we got Nick stars JoJo Siwa, Jade Pettyjohn, Breanna Yde & Riele Downs to try them for you!
12/09/2017
"Gamer Challenge: Boat O Cross"
Watch JoJo and Breanna play one of Nickelodeon's newest games, Boat O Cross! Who will be the winner?!
11/02/2017
"Candy Rejects Taste Test"
What’s the worst Halloween candy you get in your trick or treat bag each year? Find out as JoJo Siwa and the cast of School of Rock taste the grossest treats of the season in The Halloween Candy Reject Taste Test!
10/12/2017
JoJo Siwa: My World: "Learn The Dance!"
Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance just like JoJo? Well here's your chance! Follow along with JoJo as she teaches you some dance steps from her brand new music video "Hold the Drama!" Once you master these steps you can dance right along with JoJo in the video!
08/10/2017
JoJo Siwa: My World: "JoJo's Summer Video Diary"
JoJo has been busy getting ready for her very own television special and now she’s sharing her journey getting there! Join her on the road from the recording studio all the way to her big concert. Jace Norman and Miranda Sings even get in on the action!
08/03/2017
Summer Challenges: "Epic Hoop Challenge"
Catch your favorite Nick stars in these epic summer game challenges and get some ideas to play outside with your friends this summer!
06/08/2017
Summer Camp Food Taste Test
What’s the best part about summer camp? The food! Or is it….? We put Jojo Siwa, Jack Griffo, Benjamin Flores Jr, Jade Pettyjohn & Thomas Kuc to the test to see which summer camp foods get the Nick Star seal of approval!
02/15/2018
JoJo Siwa: My World: "Hold The Drama Performance"
JoJo Siwa performs her new song "Hold The Drama" in front of her fans!
08/12/2017