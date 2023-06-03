Super Slimey Drum-off!

03/04/2023

Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.

02:54

Lil Baby Performs “California Breeze”

The rapper had the whole room rockin’ during his performance on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Award stage.
03/06/2023
01:13

Under the Slime with the Little Mermaid Cast

Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, & Awkwafina take the stage!
03/04/2023
00:14

Where Did Charli Go?!

If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01

WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!

Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge! 
03/04/2023
00:40

Charli’s THIRD Win!

Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli! 
03/04/2023
01:10

Bella Wins the Blimp!

Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
00:44

Jenna Ortega Takes the Blimp!

The Wednesday star is your pick for Favorite Female Family TV Star.
03/04/2023
02:03

Super Slimey Drum-off!

Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.
03/04/2023
01:00

SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!

Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed. 
03/04/2023
01:56

Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor! 
03/04/2023
02:36

Joshua Bassett Takes Home a Blimp!

Joshua Bassett is bringing home a Blimp for Favorite Male TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:40

Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54

SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!

Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
00:47

MrBeast Wins Favorite Male Creator

The Kids have spoken! MrBeast is officially your 2023 Favorite Male Creator. 
03/04/2023
01:41

Bebe Rexha Opens the Show!

Check out Bebe Rexha’s unreal opening performance, feat. dreamy moves your hosts, Charli D’amelio & Nate Burleson.
03/04/2023
02:42

SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!

Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00

SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti Tacos

Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07

Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagic

Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023
00:51

Brief History of Nickelodeon Slime

Ever wonder how the gooey stuff got its start? Our brief history has the answers!
03/01/2023
01:00

Meet Your Hosts - Charli D'Amelio & Nate Burleson!

02/28/2023