Game Shakers: "Babe’s Bench" 11/20/2016
Go behind the scenes of Game Shakers’ Babe’s Bench on The After Party! Thomas tries to describe the episode with a mouth full of peanut butter, Benji, Maddie, and Cree answer personal questions, and Kel explains how he gained 50 pounds for the show WITHOUT eating a ton of burgers!
