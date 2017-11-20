Tiny Christmas: "Extended Trailer" 11/20/2017
Get ready for Nickelodeon's New Original Movie, Tiny Christmas! Distant cousins Emma & Barkley are gearing up for Christmas Day. But when one of Santa's elves accidentally shrinks them, they must embark on a journey to un-shrink themselves or else they will be tiny FOREVER!
11/20/2017