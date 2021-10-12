Spin the Wheel #23 05/10/2021
Let's dive right in and take a spin on the Nick Jr. Wheel of Friends! Who do you think will swim by first in this underwater wheel - it could be Baby Shark, Blaze or more!
Spin the Wheel of Friends 32
It's time to celebrate the winter season with our Nick Jr. Friends! Guess which Nick Jr. Friend will be the first one to appear on the snowflake and watch a clip of them having fun in the snow!
12/10/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Puzzle Game Mix-Up #4 w/ PAW Patrol, Santiago & Blaze!
This puzzle is all mixed up! If we slide these tiles in the right order, it'll reveal one of our favorite Nick Jr. friends!
08/30/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Chore Song
While the Shark Family does their daily chores, they get into the groove and find a rhythm in the simple tasks of the day.
05/22/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Mommy Shark & Grandma Shark's Best Moments!
Celebrate Mother's Day with Nick Jr. by watching the best moments with Mommy Shark and Grandma Shark! Which one is your favorite?
05/07/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Spin the Wheel #22
Welcome to Nick Jr.'s Wheel of Friends! Can you guess who it will land on? It might be Blaze, Baby Shark or more!
04/26/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Guess the Missing Colors w/ PAW Moto Pups, Baby Shark & More!
Let's explore colors with our Nick Jr. friends! Can you help find the missing colors in each of the scenes with PAW Patrol Moto Pups, Baby Shark, Santiago of the Seas and more?
03/26/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Welcome to the Family
Check out these cool moves and dance along with Baby Shark and William with to the "Shark Shake"!
03/19/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Knock It Off
Get in on the action with this super suspenseful adventure with Baby Shark and William!
03/01/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Crumb of a Clue
Join detective Baby Shark and his trusty, gutsy sidekick, William Watson as they solve the mystery of the missing sea snacks!
03/01/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Operation Cool Quest
It's an Undersea Adventure with Baby Shark! Join your new underwater friends for this fish-tastic adventure!
03/01/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!No Time For Time Out
Explore the world of your imagination with Baby Shark and William as they think their way out of time out!
03/01/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!The Bunny Slug
Take a breather with Grandma Shark and Baby Shark on their meditative adventures! Join them and the Bunny Slug.
02/01/2021
Baby Shark's Big Show!Baby Shark's Big Show Series Trailer
Get ready for this Undersea Adventure with Baby Shark! Join your new underwater friends for this fish-tastic adventure!
01/18/2021
Blaze and the Monster MachinesI Wanna Be An Engineer for Christmas
It’s time to go caroling with Baby Shark and friends from Blaze and the Monster Machines!
12/04/2020
Winter Song
Grab your buddy and sing along to this tune about the holidays with the Paw Patrol and Baby Shark!
12/04/2020
Blaze and the Monster MachinesMonster Machine Christmas
Sing, dance, and get ready for “fishmas” all your Nick Jr. friends from Baby Shark and Blaze and the Monster Machines!
12/04/2020
Bubble GuppiesHoliday Ride
Sing along with Baby Shark and the Bubble Guppies as they spread holiday cheer!
12/04/2020
Deck the Halls
Sing along with Baby Shark, William, Ryder, Marshall, Rocky, Skye, and more Nick Jr. friends as sing “Deck the Halls”! Are you ready to sing along to this video?
12/04/2020