Monster High The Movie Out Of The Dark Music Video

Watch Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and the rest of the spooky student bobdy dance their way "out of the dark" and into the hallowed halls of Monster High! Don't miss Monster High the Movie, available to stream October 6th. Also stars Jy Prishkulnik, Kyle Selig, and Marci T. House.