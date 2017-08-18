JoJo Siwa: My World: "Kickin' It With JoJo"

School of Rock: "Behind the Scenes with JoJo Siwa"

Calling all Siwanators and rockstars! Go behind the scenes with JoJo Siwa as she talks about what it’s like to play “Audrey" on the set of School of Rock. You don’t want to miss out on any of this awesome behind the scenes action with Breanna Yde (Tomika), Jade Pettyjohn (Summer), Aidan Miner (Lawrence) and more! Be sure to catch more JoJo and School of Rock on Nick!