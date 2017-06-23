JoJo Siwa: My World: "Kickin' It With JoJo" 06/23/2017

It’s JoJo Siwa!! Join JoJo behind-the-scenes as she films the music video for her new song, “Kid in a Candy Store." Hang with her as she has fun on set dancing, singing, counting bows, playing The Floor Is Lava and chilling with her dog BowBow!