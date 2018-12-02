Knight Squad: "Behind the Scenes" 02/12/2018

Are you ready for Nick’s brand new comedy series ‘Knight Squad?’ Go behind the scenes with Daniella Perkins (Ciara), Owen Joyner (Arc) and Lilimar (Sage) for the first look at this epic new show. Get the inside scoop on the magical land of Astoria, what it takes to be a knight, and the epic battle between squads. Don’t miss the brand new comedy series ‘Knight Squad’ premiering February 24th at 8:30p on Nick!