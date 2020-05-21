Guess The Missing Color Game #3 11/15/2021
Blue and Josh need your help to find the missing color from the Blue's Clue's and You scene. Can you help these two see what color isn't shown yet in Guess The Missing Color Game #3?!
06:59
Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #3
Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for a video chat with Magenta, a science experiment, and more!
05/21/2020
09:16
Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #1
Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for dancing, hide-and-seek, and a yummy snack!
05/11/2020
03:12
Know Your Nick Jr #2
Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
03:48
Bubble GuppiesNick Jr. Traffic Jams #1
Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
04:54
Blue's Clues & YouChalk World Adventure
Check out Chalk World with Josh and Blue! Help Josh tell Slippery Soap's friend his secret message.
02/24/2020
04:39
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #5
Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
08:02
Blue's Clues & YouGetting Ready for Blue's Birthday
Get ready for Blue's Birthday! Help sign the card, make balloon animals, and decorate the gift in this video!
02/07/2020
02:35
Blue's Clues & YouThe Birthday Song
Sing the Birthday Song to Blue with Josh, Joe, Magenta, Shovel, Pail, Slippery Soap, Tickety Tock and more!
02/07/2020
06:58
Guess the Colors #6
Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
06:54
Puzzle Playtime #6
It's time for another game of Puzzle Playtime! Which Nick Jr. friend are we putting together this round?
02/03/2020
06:25
Match The Colors #2
Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:06
Blue's Clues & YouMixed Up Musical Instruments!
Sing, shout, and dance about with Josh and Blue as they learn all about musical instruments in this video!
01/13/2020
15:35
Blue's Clues & YouJunior Dress Up: Best of 2019
It's the best of Junior Dress Up from 2019! Play along with Butterbean, Molly, Marshall, Rubble, and Blue!
12/30/2019
06:50
Blue's Clues & YouSurprise Egg Bath Fizzers #4
Watch these bath fizzers fizzle out and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
12/23/2019
05:31
Nick Jr Thankful Moments
Check out what your favorite Nick Jr friends are thankful for. What are you thankful for?
11/25/2019
06:01
Mix Up Machine #23
It's time for Nick Jr.'s Mix Up Machine! Can you guess who will be up next?
11/25/2019
03:32
Blue's Clues & YouThe Farmer in the Dell
Sing along with Josh and Blue as they sing the nursery rhyme, 'The Farmer in the Dell!'
11/25/2019
00:30
Blue's Clues & YouWelcome, Josh and Blue!
See what everyone’s buzzing about with Blue’s Clues and You. Welcome Josh and Blue along with your Nick Jr. friends!
11/18/2019
04:51
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #2
It’s time for some balloon-filled fun! Guess which Nick Jr. friend is popping by in this video!
11/18/2019