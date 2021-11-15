Guess The Missing Color Game #3

11/15/2021

Blue and Josh need your help to find the missing color from the Blue's Clue's and You scene. Can you help these two see what color isn't shown yet in Guess The Missing Color Game #3?!

More

Watching

12:43

Guess The Missing Color Game #3

Blue and Josh need your help to find the missing color from the Blue's Clue's and You scene. Can you help these two see what color isn't shown yet in Guess The Missing Color Game #3?!
11/15/2021