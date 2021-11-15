Shows
Guess The Missing Color Game #3
11/15/2021
Blue and Josh need your help to find the missing color from the Blue's Clue's and You scene. Can you help these two see what color isn't shown yet in Guess The Missing Color Game #3?!
12:43
