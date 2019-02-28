Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Dangerous Mission"Season 1 • 02/28/2019
The Turtles have a mission that is NOT going to be easy!
01:12
01:08
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Pro Basketball Skills"
Leonardo's basketball practice isn't as casual as he might have expected!
02/22/2019
01:16
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Lou Jitsu Game"
Raph is in for a surprise but all he wants is the Lou Jitsu game!
02/13/2019
01:31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Esteemed Tech Collective"
Don has a new alter ego!
01/24/2019