Blaze and the Monster Machines
Puzzle Game Mix-Up #6 Holiday Edition
11/19/2021

It’s the jolliest time of the year! Will you help us solve this merry puzzle? If we line up all the tiles correctly, we'll reveal some of our Nick Jr. friends, such as Blue’s Clues & You, PAW Patrol and Baby Shark!

03:58

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Nick Jr. in Space

Check out all of the awesome times your favorite characters have been in outer space!
07/22/2019
07:39

Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Row, row, row your boat with your favorite Nick Jr. Friends! Sing along to the catchy tune in this video.
07/12/2019
07:23

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Nick Jr Sing Along: Theme Songs

Sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends as we sing the theme songs you know and love!
07/08/2019
06:59

Hot Dog Song

Come sing along about one of the greatest foods out there: the hot dog!
07/01/2019
04:23

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Blaze: Blaze Around the World

It's time to blaze around the world with Blaze and AJ as they drive through awesome places!
07/01/2019
01:12

Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Firefighter Challenge

Do the firefighter challenge with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/24/2019
04:54

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Nick Jr. Ninja Song

Sing and dance along to this awesome song all about being a Nick Jr. ninja!
06/17/2019
07:26

Surprise Friend #1

Which surprise friend will pop up next? Will it be a Paw Patrol pup or a Top Wing cadet? Or maybe a Fuzzly!
06/17/2019
10:37

Best Nick Jr. Dress Ups

It's time to go through the best Nick Jr. dress up moments with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/10/2019
05:21

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Blaze: Blaze's Coolest Transformations

Time to check out Blaze's coolest transformations! Which one was your favorite?
06/03/2019
03:05

Nick Jr. Slime Song

It's time for some slime! Slime music, that is! Listen to your favorite songs with slime as the instrument.
06/03/2019
04:56

Guess the Colors

Let's explore some colors with our Nick Jr. friends. What is your favorite color?
05/20/2019
07:49

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Block Party: Squishies

Let's have some fun with our favorite Nick Jr. characters as they turn into squishy blocks!
05/13/2019
07:24

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Storybook Read Aloud: Rocket Ski Rescue

Let's read along because it's storybook time! Let's hear about adventures with Blaze and Shimmer & Shine!
05/12/2019
06:04

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Mix Up Machine #8

It's the Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine! What cool clip will come up next?
05/06/2019
04:54

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Blaze: Pickle Sings the Hits

Sing along with Pickle to all of his best songs! These silly jingles are the reason we love Pickle!
04/22/2019
01:12

Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Ninja Challenge

Ryan loves his challenges, especially the Ninja Challenge! Watch all of your Nick Jr. friends participate.
04/08/2019
06:08

Block Party Adventures

Check out an awesome compilation of all of your favorite Nick Jr. Block Party videos!
04/08/2019
06:43

Blaze and the Monster Machines
Mix Up Machine #4

We're mixing it up again! Let's find out which character pops up next!
04/08/2019
05:25

Guess The Vehicle

Play a game with Nick Jr. and guess which sweet ride is coming up before time runs out!
04/01/2019