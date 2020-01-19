The Casagrandes

Familia Sounds: Sing-Along with the Casagrandes

01/19/2020

Sing-Along with the Casagrandes: The family helps Ronnie Anne learn Spanish and her family history through song.

03:37

We Jam Contigo
The Casagrandes

This week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... The Casagrandes! Rock out with Bobby Santiago in the extended music video of "We Jam Contigo"
03:02

K-Pop Dance Battle
The Casagrandes

Ronnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!
03:28

The History of the Casagrandes
The Casagrandes

Abuelo Hector recounts the history of the Casagrandes – in the middle of Ronnie Anne’s school play!
03:07

Operation: After School Snack
The Casagrandes

Carl, Sergio, & Lalo team up as a trio of secret agents to steal back a bag of snacks from Super Villian Carlitos, all the while avoiding getting caught by Frida.
03:41

Meet the Mercado!
The Casagrandes

Ronnie Anne and Bobby greet you as the mercado’s 1,000th customer! Now if only they can find that special grand prize…
03:07

I'm Back
The Casagrandes

Feel muy bien with The Casagrandes’ 12 is Midnight, featuring pop star Alisa, in the “I’m Back” animated music video.
09:41

Familia Sounds: Meet the Casagrandes
The CasagrandesS1

Meet the Casagrandes: Using Bobby's stolen phone, Ronnie Anne and Sergio start the official Casagrandes Familia Sounds podcast, to show what it's like living in a big crazy apartment building with all their family members and awesome neighbors.
08:34

Familia Sounds: Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid
The CasagrandesS1

Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid: Sid and Ronnie Anne are super-excited to interview Sid's mom, Mrs. Chang, and showcase a day in the life of a zookeeper, so buckle up for a wild adventure.
08:32

Familia Sounds: Great Lakes City Tour
The CasagrandesS1

Great Lakes City Tour: Ronnie Anne tries to take listeners to her favorite spots in Great Lakes City, but Carl and the noisy city keep getting in the way.
09:53

Familia Sounds: Mystery of the Hallway Gunk
The CasagrandesS1

Mystery of the Hallway Gunk: Ronnie Anne and her skater pals discover that a prankster has coated the school hallway with a mysterious gunk that's wreaking havoc on the school, and now they must figure out who did it!
12:27

Familia Sounds: Carl's Cash Class
The CasagrandesS1

Carl's Cash Class: Carl takes over Ronnie Anne's podcast for a day to bring us along for the opening of his new dog washing business!
09:28

