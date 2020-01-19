The Casagrandes
Familia Sounds: Sing-Along with the Casagrandes
01/19/2020
Sing-Along with the Casagrandes: The family helps Ronnie Anne learn Spanish and her family history through song.
More
Watching
03:37
We Jam ContigoThe Casagrandes
This week's Nick Shorts Showcase features... The Casagrandes! Rock out with Bobby Santiago in the extended music video of "We Jam Contigo"
03:02
K-Pop Dance BattleThe Casagrandes
Ronnie Anne and Sid dance battle Sergio in order to win the arcade’s top prize – a Yoon Kwan champion jacket!
03:28
The History of the CasagrandesThe Casagrandes
Abuelo Hector recounts the history of the Casagrandes – in the middle of Ronnie Anne’s school play!
03:07
Operation: After School SnackThe Casagrandes
Carl, Sergio, & Lalo team up as a trio of secret agents to steal back a bag of snacks from Super Villian Carlitos, all the while avoiding getting caught by Frida.
03:41
Meet the Mercado!The Casagrandes
Ronnie Anne and Bobby greet you as the mercado’s 1,000th customer! Now if only they can find that special grand prize…
03:07
I'm BackThe Casagrandes
Feel muy bien with The Casagrandes’ 12 is Midnight, featuring pop star Alisa, in the “I’m Back” animated music video.
09:41
Familia Sounds: Meet the CasagrandesThe CasagrandesS1
Meet the Casagrandes: Using Bobby's stolen phone, Ronnie Anne and Sergio start the official Casagrandes Familia Sounds podcast, to show what it's like living in a big crazy apartment building with all their family members and awesome neighbors.
08:34
Familia Sounds: Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & SidThe CasagrandesS1
Zoo Visit With Ronnie Anne & Sid: Sid and Ronnie Anne are super-excited to interview Sid's mom, Mrs. Chang, and showcase a day in the life of a zookeeper, so buckle up for a wild adventure.
08:32
Familia Sounds: Great Lakes City TourThe CasagrandesS1
Great Lakes City Tour: Ronnie Anne tries to take listeners to her favorite spots in Great Lakes City, but Carl and the noisy city keep getting in the way.
09:53
Familia Sounds: Mystery of the Hallway GunkThe CasagrandesS1
Mystery of the Hallway Gunk: Ronnie Anne and her skater pals discover that a prankster has coated the school hallway with a mysterious gunk that's wreaking havoc on the school, and now they must figure out who did it!
12:27
Familia Sounds: Carl's Cash ClassThe CasagrandesS1
Carl's Cash Class: Carl takes over Ronnie Anne's podcast for a day to bring us along for the opening of his new dog washing business!