Kids' Choice Sports 2017: "Ready, Set, GO!" 07/05/2017
See the blimp on the screen? Place your finger there and hold it, and we promise some awesome stuff will go down. Catch your favorite characters from The Thundermans, Henry Danger, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Bunsen is a Beast in this year's "Touch This”!
01:10
