Spin the Wheel of Friends: Valentine's Day 02/10/2020
Happy Valentine's Day! Take a spin with your Nick Jr. friends! Watch to see which shows will be chosen.
08:08
Bubble GuppiesGuess the Colors #3
Let's explore colors with some of our favorite Nick Jr friends. See if you can help in this video!
08/12/2019
06:07
Bubble GuppiesMix Up Machine #19
Help the Bubble Guppies, Blaze, and his monster machine friends in this mix up machine video full of games!
08/05/2019
07:50
Bubble GuppiesGuess The Colors #2
It's time to explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends. See if you can help in this video!
07/29/2019
05:36
Bubble GuppiesHow Are They Alike: Bubble Guppies and Merpups
Can you spot the similarities between the Merpups and the Bubble Guppies?
07/29/2019
08:38
Puzzle Playtime #3
Which Nick Jr. puzzle will we put together first? Check it out in this video!
07/29/2019
09:23
Nick Jr. Music Party
It's time for a Nick Jr. music party! Get your groove on with this fun video!
07/22/2019
06:57
Bubble GuppiesMix Up Machine #18
Check out Nick Jr.'s silliest moments from all of your favorite characters!
07/22/2019
07:36
Find the Sharks
Sharks have taken over Nick Jr.! Can you find the sharks in these clips?
07/22/2019
05:48
Bubble GuppiesSurprise Egg Bath Fizzers
Let's have some fun with surprise egg bath fizzers, and see which one of our Nick Jr. friends pops up first!
07/22/2019
09:38
Summer Celebration Music Video
Sing along because it's time for a summer celebration with all of your Nick Jr. friends!
07/16/2019
05:03
Bubble GuppiesMix Up Machine #16
It's time to play another game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine! Which guppy will pop up first?
07/01/2019
07:19
Bubble GuppiesSummer Sing Along Songs
Sing along with your Nick Jr. friends to these catchy summer tunes!
06/25/2019
06:06
Bubble GuppiesMix Up Machine #15
It's time for another Nick Jr. mix up machine. Let's see which one of our friends pops up first!
06/24/2019
05:43
Mix Up Machine #14
It's another fun game of Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine! Which Nick Jr. friend will come up next?
06/17/2019
10:37
Best Nick Jr. Dress Ups
It's time to go through the best Nick Jr. dress up moments with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
06/10/2019
06:46
Mix Up Machine #13
It's time for another Nick Jr. Mix up machine! Which character do you think will pop up first?
06/10/2019
06:49
Bubble GuppiesPuzzle Playtime
A puzzle is being put together, and there's a Nick Jr. friend on it! Who will it be? Watch and find out!
06/10/2019
05:06
Bubble GuppiesMiraculous Mermaids
It's time to explore the ocean with the miraculous mermaids of Nick Jr!
06/07/2019
08:56
Mix Up Machine #12
Watch some super cool moments from your favorite characters with the Nick Jr. Mix Up Machine!
06/03/2019