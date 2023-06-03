Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!
03/04/2023
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor!
More
Watching
02:54
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Lil Baby Performs “California Breeze”
The rapper had the whole room rockin’ during his performance on the 2023 Kids’ Choice Award stage.
03/06/2023
01:13
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Under the Slime with the Little Mermaid Cast
Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, & Awkwafina take the stage!
03/04/2023
00:14
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Where Did Charli Go?!
If anyone can make disappearing look good, it’s Charli.
03/04/2023
03:01
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!WWE Superstars Play Tug-of-War!
Watch WWE Superstars Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair face-off with The New Day in a Tug-of-War challenge!
03/04/2023
00:40
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Charli’s THIRD Win!
Your hostess with the most-ess took home her third KCA Blimp. Go Charli!
03/04/2023
01:10
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Bella Wins the Blimp!
Watch “Dolls” singer Bella Poarch win Favorite Social Music Star.
03/04/2023
00:44
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Jenna Ortega Takes the Blimp!
The Wednesday star is your pick for Favorite Female Family TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:50
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Young Dylan Rocks the KCA Stage!
We dare you not to dance to "I Just Wanna," sponsored by Lunchables with 100% Juice.
03/04/2023
02:03
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Super Slimey Drum-off!
Drumroll, please! Check out this AWESOME battle of the drums.
03/04/2023
01:00
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic’s Big Trick!
Sean’s Slimey trick is revealed.
03/04/2023
01:56
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes home the Blimp for your Favorite Movie Actor!
03/04/2023
02:36
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Joshua Bassett Takes Home a Blimp!
Joshua Bassett is bringing home a Blimp for Favorite Male TV Star.
03/04/2023
01:40
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Your Favorite Breakout Artist is Dove Cameron!
The ‘Boyfriend’ singer takes home a big Blimp.
03/04/2023
01:54
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic’s Slimey Surprise!
Should Sean turn soda into Slime, or cheespuffs into pudding?!
03/04/2023
00:47
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!MrBeast Wins Favorite Male Creator
The Kids have spoken! MrBeast is officially your 2023 Favorite Male Creator.
03/04/2023
01:41
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Bebe Rexha Opens the Show!
Check out Bebe Rexha’s unreal opening performance, feat. dreamy moves your hosts, Charli D’amelio & Nate Burleson.
03/04/2023
02:42
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic Meets Kira Kosarin!
Watch Sean share a superpower sesh with The Thundermans’ star Kira Kosarin!
03/04/2023
03:00
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!SeanDoesMagic vs. Spaghetti Tacos
Sean gets cartoon-ified, hangs with Owen Holt, & makes a Spaghetti Taco DISAPPEAR!
03/04/2023
03:07
Watch Kids' Choice Awards Now on Your DVR!Slimey Tricks with SeanDoesMagic
Watch Sean & Merrick Hanna make some Slimey magic happen with the help of Sean's All-Access Splat!
03/04/2023