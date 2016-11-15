The HALO Awards: "Best Dressed" 11/15/2016

Sophia Lucia hits the Orange Carpet at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards in search of the coolest trends and hottest dressers of the year! Watch her talk style and fashion with Hailee Steinfeld, JoJo Siwa, Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, Jacob Whitesides, Jason Derulo, Jake Miller, Kira Kosarin, Zedd, and Daya.