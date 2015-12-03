SpongeBob SquarePants
Spongebob SquarePants: "Santa Squid"
12/03/2015
Spongebob meets Santa for the first time!
01:24
SponeBob SquarePants: "Smelly Kitchen"SpongeBob SquarePants
SOmething smells VERY funky at the Krusty Krab!
02:06
"Acapella Christmas Carol Medley"
Oh Caroling Song, oh Caroling Song! Thy friends come sing with thee. Sing along with your favorite Nick characters and have a crazy caroling Christmas.
01:07
"NickGamer: SpongeBob Run"SpongeBob SquarePants
Let's have fun playing Nickelodeon's newest game, "SpongeBob Run"! Watch and see how you can run fast and grab as many pickles as possible!
01:07
SpongeBob SquarePants: "More Money!"SpongeBob SquarePants
Who loves money more than Mr. Krabs?! He's gotta get as much as he can from the Krusty Krab!
01:32
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Plankton's Color Nullifier"SpongeBob SquarePants
In this NEW SpongeBob SquarePants short, SpongeBob plans to bring the whole world together with a colorful new Krabby Patty. But Plankton has other plans! Catch more SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon!
02:14
Cross Property: "Snow Fun!"The Loud House
For some reason, snow brings happiness to kids all over the world. Does it have something to do with no school?!
01:31
SpongeBob Squarepants: "Campfire Song Remix"SpongeBob SquarePants
Is it hot in here? Or is it just this remix?? Your day’s about to heat up with this blazin' remix of a SpongeBob classic! IT’S LIT!
02:16
Winter Blues
The holidays might be over, but don't worry, your favorite Nickelodeon characters are also facing the winter blues!
01:52
"Thanksgiving Livin' Song"
Are you ready for that Thanksgiving Living? Well join us and your favorite Nick characters as we stuff our bellies and take selfies.
01:59
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Where to Live in Bikini Bottom?"SpongeBob SquarePants
Where would you live in Bikini Bottom? You won’t believe what Jace Norman, Lincoln Loud, Fall Out Boy, and more picked for their underwater home!
15:54
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Playthrough: SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure"SpongeBob SquarePants
Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "SpongeBob's Next Big Adventure" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
01:35
"Summer Selfie Filters!"
Celebrate summertime with Nickelodeon's brand new (still fake) summer filters! Don't worry, we've definitely fixed ALL the glitches this time around...
18:55
Every Krusty Krab Employee EverSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
The Krusty Krab has seen some a lot of employees come and go! From Pearl to Patrick, Sandy to Squidward, and just about everyone else in Bikini Bottom, here's every Krusty Krab employee ever! One thing is for sure - SpongeBob will always there to help!
01:10
SpongeBob SquarePants: "War on Bunnies"SpongeBob SquarePants
Squidward declares a war on bunnies!
01:10
SpongeBob SquarePants: "I Miss Everyone"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob and Patrick miss everyone...good thing they have eachother!
10:01
Patrick Star’s Lucky MomentsSpongeBob SquarePantsS13
Patrick Star is SpongeBob's BFF and the luckiest Starfish in all of Bikini Bottom! Now we know who St. Patrick's Day is named after! From getting food when SpongeBob and Patrick are lost in a jungle of kelp, to helping get through a gate with fried oyster breath, check out Patrick's luckiest moments!
01:15
SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Lost Formula"SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob can not find the Krabby Patty formula anywhere!
01:46
What Is the Gift?SpongeBob SquarePants
It's that time of the year again to guess that gift! Check out what your favorite Nickelodeon characters are getting for the holidays!
01:17
SpongeBob SquarePants: "Cleaning Crew"SpongeBob SquarePants
Patrick thought he was on a food cart, not a cleaning cart!
02:09
"Get Cozy Song"
It’s time to get cozy with all of your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Chomp cookies with Henry Hart, roast marshmallows with Spongebob & Patrick, and snuggle up with The Thundermans, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, The Loud House, Game Shakers and School of Rock. How do you like to spend your snow days?