Spot the Difference #8 w/ PAW Patrol, Santiago & Peppa Pig! 03/12/2021
These awesome Nick Jr. girls are great at finding things! Can you help them spot the differences in each of these scenes? Every scene highlights a female Nick Jr. character from the shows PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas and more!
Watching
07:02
Spot the Difference #8 w/ PAW Patrol, Santiago & Peppa Pig!
These awesome Nick Jr. girls are great at finding things! Can you help them spot the differences in each of these scenes? Every scene highlights a female Nick Jr. character from the shows PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas and more!
03/12/2021