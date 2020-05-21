Surprise Egg Bath Fizzers #4 12/23/2019
Watch these bath fizzers fizzle out and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
Watching
06:59
Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #3
Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for a video chat with Magenta, a science experiment, and more!
05/21/2020
09:16
Blue's Clues & YouBlue's Clues & You! Virtual Playdate #1
Have a virtual playdate with Josh and Blue! Get ready for dancing, hide-and-seek, and a yummy snack!
05/11/2020
03:12
Know Your Nick Jr #2
Do you know your Nick Jr.? Play along with this awesome trivia game and find out!
03/16/2020
03:48
Bubble GuppiesNick Jr. Traffic Jams #1
Get ready to dance and sing along with your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
03/02/2020
04:54
Blue's Clues & YouChalk World Adventure
Check out Chalk World with Josh and Blue! Help Josh tell Slippery Soap's friend his secret message.
02/24/2020
04:39
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #5
Have some balloon fun with the PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, and more Nick Jr. friends! Who will pop by next?
02/24/2020
08:02
Blue's Clues & YouGetting Ready for Blue's Birthday
Get ready for Blue's Birthday! Help sign the card, make balloon animals, and decorate the gift in this video!
02/07/2020
02:35
Blue's Clues & YouThe Birthday Song
Sing the Birthday Song to Blue with Josh, Joe, Magenta, Shovel, Pail, Slippery Soap, Tickety Tock and more!
02/07/2020
06:58
Guess the Colors #6
Explore colors with our favorite Nick Jr. friends! See if you can help in this video!
02/05/2020
06:54
Puzzle Playtime #6
It's time for another game of Puzzle Playtime! Which Nick Jr. friend are we putting together this round?
02/03/2020
06:25
Match The Colors #2
Join this awesome game of Match The Colors with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends!
02/03/2020
05:06
Blue's Clues & YouMixed Up Musical Instruments!
Sing, shout, and dance about with Josh and Blue as they learn all about musical instruments in this video!
01/13/2020
15:35
Blue's Clues & YouJunior Dress Up: Best of 2019
It's the best of Junior Dress Up from 2019! Play along with Butterbean, Molly, Marshall, Rubble, and Blue!
12/30/2019
06:50
Blue's Clues & YouSurprise Egg Bath Fizzers #4
Watch these bath fizzers fizzle out and see which of your favorite Nick Jr. friends is inside!
12/23/2019
05:31
Nick Jr Thankful Moments
Check out what your favorite Nick Jr friends are thankful for. What are you thankful for?
11/25/2019
06:01
Mix Up Machine #23
It's time for Nick Jr.'s Mix Up Machine! Can you guess who will be up next?
11/25/2019
03:32
Blue's Clues & YouThe Farmer in the Dell
Sing along with Josh and Blue as they sing the nursery rhyme, 'The Farmer in the Dell!'
11/25/2019
00:30
Blue's Clues & YouWelcome, Josh and Blue!
See what everyone’s buzzing about with Blue’s Clues and You. Welcome Josh and Blue along with your Nick Jr. friends!
11/18/2019
04:51
Bubble GuppiesBalloon Fun #2
It’s time for some balloon-filled fun! Guess which Nick Jr. friend is popping by in this video!
11/18/2019