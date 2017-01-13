Rufus 2: "Jace: Then & Now" 01/13/2017

Jace Norman is the Nick star we all know and love. From being Super Jace in "Henry Danger", to Clone Jace "Splitting Adam", and to the Dog-Turned-Dude Jace in "Rufus" and the highly anticipated sequel, "Rufus 2", he truly has come a long way. Check out Jace Norman through the years at Nick.