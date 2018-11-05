The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Theme Song" 01/15/2018
Can’t get enough of The Adventures of Kid Danger theme song? Neither can we! Here’s a new music video of the theme song that’ll have you jamming out.
Watching
01:21
The Adventures of Kid DangerS1 Adventures of Kid Danger: "Pizza Time"
Jasper ordered a pizza for Kid Danger, but it's pretty large!
05/11/2018
01:07
The Adventures of Kid DangerS1 The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Drive or Drill"
Kid Danger is not having the best luck with this passenger!
05/03/2018
01:12
The Adventures of Kid DangerS1 The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Magic Fish"
Henry, Ray and Schowz meet Gilligan the Magic Fish!
02/15/2018
01:07
The Adventures of Kid DangerS1 The Adventures of Kid Danger: "Broken Leg"
Charlotte's broken legs are gone, but what she has now might be a little worse!
02/09/2018
01:17
The Adventures of Kid DangerS1 The Adventures of Kid Danger: "The Road Trip"
Kid Danger and Captain Man go on a road trip to Little Texas to pick up 1,000 Texas weiners!
02/02/2018
01:15
The Adventures of Kid DangerThe Adventures of Kid Danger: "Four Rays"
Schwoz attempts to clone four more Rays, but all goes wrong when the clones are babies!
01/25/2018
07:23
The Adventures of Kid DangerThe Adventures of Kid Danger: "Playthrough: Potato Panic
Check out the playthrough of the Nickelodeon game "Potato Panic" and get a better idea of what this game is all about!
12/29/2017
01:20
The Adventures of Kid DangerThe Adventures of Kid Danger: "Popcorn Monster"
Captain Man and Kid Danger have made it to the movie theater just in time to defeat the popcorn monster!
11/21/2017
00:32
01/15/2018
01:16
The Adventures of Kid DangerThe Adventures of Kid Danger: "Invisible Motorcycle"
Jace Norman and Cooper Barnes star in the SUPER exclusive sneak peek of the brand new animated series, The Adventures of Kid Danger!
01/10/2018
01:19
The Adventures of Kid DangerThe Adventures of Kid Danger: "New Show Coming Soon!"
Kid Danger and Captain Man are at it again—but this time in animated form! Check out this trailer for the brand new animated show, The Adventures of Kid Danger, to see your favorite heroes in all their cartoon glory.
01/08/2018